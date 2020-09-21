Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares fell 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 1,300,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,274,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several research firms recently commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $195.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 413,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 268,407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oil States International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Oil States International by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

