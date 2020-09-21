OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Tops $360.36 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One OKB token can now be purchased for approximately $6.01 or 0.00057459 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market cap of $360.36 million and $104.91 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.84 or 0.04380111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002060 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

