OKCash (OK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,420.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $7,420.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,567.50 or 1.01033502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00166773 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,700,463 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

