Omni Price Hits $3.91 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00037354 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. Omni has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $438,136.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00414938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,056 coins and its circulating supply is 562,740 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

