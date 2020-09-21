On.Live Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, On.Live has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $282,284.55 and approximately $567.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.04372459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009580 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00056844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

ONL is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The official website for On.Live is on.live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.