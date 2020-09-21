ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.20. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 85.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 43.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

