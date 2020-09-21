Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) shares fell 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.91. 534,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 629,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OEC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

