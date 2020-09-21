Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) fell 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.23. 5,566,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 7,604,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of research firms have commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.06.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

