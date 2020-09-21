Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSEAMERICAN PARR traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 394,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,666. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,737,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 284,294 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 81.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 917,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 234,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,132,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 95,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

