Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $303.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 20,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

