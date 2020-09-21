Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Trading Down 7.7%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 7,195,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,839,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,554,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,416,000 after buying an additional 2,482,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after buying an additional 313,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after buying an additional 404,971 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,605,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 129,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

