Patientory Achieves Market Capitalization of $392,147.54 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Patientory has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $392,147.54 and $2,596.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.76 or 0.04425833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034793 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.