Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 8.1%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price dropped 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 2,414,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,037,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

The stock has a market cap of $594.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,033,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 1,134,548 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

