PAX Gold Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $61.00 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,915.09 or 0.18321608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.84 or 0.04380111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009590 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 31,850 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

