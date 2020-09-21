Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (8.88) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

PEN remained flat at $GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during trading on Monday. 30,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Pennant International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 91 ($1.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Get Pennant International Group alerts:

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems principles, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated avionics maintenance, and basic flying control rod trainers, as well as wiring boards for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.