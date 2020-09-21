Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $13.70 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

