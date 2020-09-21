Petrofac (LON:PFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $122.35

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.35 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 123.10 ($1.61), with a volume of 2150408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.78).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, August 28th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 136 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 267.19 ($3.49).

Get Petrofac alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73. The stock has a market cap of $425.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.87.

In related news, insider David Davies acquired 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of £27,712 ($36,210.64) per share, for a total transaction of £76,374,272 ($99,796,513.79).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.