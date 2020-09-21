Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 10.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 44.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 18.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 59,573 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.24. 12,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,571. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 151.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

