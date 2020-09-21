Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) Announces September 25th IPO

Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) plans to raise $149 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, September 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 8,300,000 shares at $17.00-$19.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $765 million.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Prelude Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers affecting patients with high unmet need, where there are limited or no treatment options. Since our inception in 2016, we have received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA, for three investigational new drug applications, or INDs, and successfully advanced these three programs into clinical development. In addition, we have three unique programs in various stages of preclinical development that we plan to advance into clinical development beginning in 2021. Our lead product candidates are designed to be oral, potent and selective inhibitors of protein arginine methyltransferase 5, or PRMT5. The company is currently evaluating: *its lead product candidate PRT543 in a Phase 1 trial with an initial focus in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies, and *its lead product candidate PRT811 in a Phase 1 clinical trial in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme. (Glioblastoma multiforme is the most aggressive type of cancer that starts in the brain.) Prelude is also initiating clinical trial activities for its lead product candidate PRT1419 in selected hematological malignancies. “.

Prelude Therapeutics was founded in 2016 and has 51 employees. The company is located at 200 Powder Mill Road Wilmington, Delaware 19803 and can be reached via phone at (302) 467-1280 or on the web at https://www.preludetx.com/.

