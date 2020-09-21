Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.66.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 213,068 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2,725.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130,913 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $10,748,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 349,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 97,968 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

