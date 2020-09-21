ProChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, ProChain has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One ProChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, Bit-Z and Bibox. ProChain has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $6.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.76 or 0.04425833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034793 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ProChain Profile

ProChain (PRA) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain. The official website for ProChain is chain.pro. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProChain

ProChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, FCoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.