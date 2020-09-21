ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Down 16.5%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s stock price fell 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.37 and last traded at $47.58. 5,402,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 1,122,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at about $7,102,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 216.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at about $294,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

