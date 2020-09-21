Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PB. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.4% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. 21,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

