Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

PRLB stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

