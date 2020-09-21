Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 574,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 770,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $780.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.56.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $30,860.00. Insiders acquired a total of 11,349 shares of company stock valued at $149,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.