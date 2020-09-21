Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.