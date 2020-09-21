Raven Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,442.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $3,442.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00224468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.01396933 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00193112 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.