Raymond James Cuts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $69.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.65.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,871,000 after acquiring an additional 255,212 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after acquiring an additional 292,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.