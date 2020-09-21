Raymond James Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Raymond James reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

