Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) shares fell 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.09. 1,099,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 713,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 3.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

