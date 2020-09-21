RED Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a total market cap of $336,095.31 and $6,981.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00415052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000355 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

