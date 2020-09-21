Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading Down 7.8%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 822,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 940,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $205.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,136.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,694.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.