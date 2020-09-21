Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.20

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.20 and last traded at $61.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Renishaw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Renishaw Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

