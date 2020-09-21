Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) dropped 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 2,497,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,823,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

RPAI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at $419,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $53,053,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,020.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,396,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,028 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,583 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6,708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

