Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.86. 858,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 676,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 26,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $47,387.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

