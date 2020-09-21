Reviewing Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) & TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Portland General Electric pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta pays out -144.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and TransAlta has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Portland General Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 11.07% 9.04% 2.79% TransAlta 4.74% -0.58% -0.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portland General Electric and TransAlta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 1.48 $214.00 million $2.39 14.64 TransAlta $1.77 billion 0.95 $61.79 million ($0.09) -68.00

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Portland General Electric and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 1 6 3 0 2.20 TransAlta 0 2 5 0 2.71

Portland General Electric presently has a consensus target price of $43.22, indicating a potential upside of 23.53%. TransAlta has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 61.36%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats TransAlta on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,627 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 9,331 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

