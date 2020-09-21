RLI (NYSE:RLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RLI from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.25.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.31.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. Research analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in RLI by 867.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in RLI by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

