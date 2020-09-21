RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.23. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that RMR Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

