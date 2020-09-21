Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

RCKY stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,705. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $183.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,442.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rocky Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Rocky Brands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

