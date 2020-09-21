Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $159.25

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 159.25 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 160.70 ($2.10), with a volume of 20310657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.15 ($2.35).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RR. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 528 ($6.90) to GBX 509 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 377.64 ($4.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 314.92.

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £982.08 ($1,283.26). Insiders have bought 1,194 shares of company stock valued at $294,612 over the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

