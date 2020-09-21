RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). RPC posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RES. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of RPC by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RPC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

RES traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $2.95. 693,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.