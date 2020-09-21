Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RUSHB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHB. State Street Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

