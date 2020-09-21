Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce $471.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $487.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.50 million. Saia posted sales of $468.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Saia’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

In other Saia news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Saia by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 39.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.47. The company had a trading volume of 212,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,880. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $142.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.78.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.