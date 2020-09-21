Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) traded down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.27. 16,085,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 16,269,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

