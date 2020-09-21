Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $11,115,931.05 in Stock

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 205,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $11,115,931.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SDGR opened at $56.05 on Monday. Schrodinger Inc has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the second quarter worth $373,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schrodinger during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Schrodinger during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schrodinger by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schrodinger by 299.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 88,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrodinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

