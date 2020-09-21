SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Price Down 9.8%

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 1,696,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,136,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company’s revenue was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 77.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 67,926 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

