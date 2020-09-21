Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $141.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sempra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.13.

NYSE SRE opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.61. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.46 per share, with a total value of $250,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,172.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $59,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

