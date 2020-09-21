Sentinel Market Cap Reaches $4.68 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $46,388.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000944 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

