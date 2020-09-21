Sidoti Raises A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Price Target to $13.00

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its price target raised by Sidoti from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ATEN stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $567.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $103,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,622 shares of company stock valued at $171,416. 23.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 409,429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,369,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 294,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 55,721 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 109.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 655,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 343,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 119.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 334,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

