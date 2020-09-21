Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €42.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.64 ($50.16).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

ETR SHL traded up €0.40 ($0.47) on Wednesday, hitting €38.40 ($45.18). 3,290,841 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is €39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.07. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

